Azerbaijani parajudokas claim medals at IBSA Judo Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani parajudokas have claimed medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan.

Ilham Zakiyev clinched a silver medal in the men's 90kg weight division, while Khanum Huseynova captured a silver medal in the women's 70kg weight category, Azernews reports.

Dursadaf Karimova won a bronze medal in +70kg weight class, where she defeated Prescillia Leze to claim the medal.

Another national parajudokas Vugar Shirinli enriched the country's medal haul with a silver medal.

Among women, Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) lost to Akmaral Nautbek (Kazakhstan) in the final bout and took second place.

Note that both parajudokas, who competed in the J2 category are winners of the Summer Paralympic Games 2021.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

