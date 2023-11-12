Charity "Victory Run" has ended in Baku

12 November 2023 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The "Victory Run" organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the charity dedicated to the great Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War has ended in Baku, Azernews reports.

Alexander Yadsenko won the 1st place, Togrul Mammadli the 2nd place, and Bakhtiyar Asgarli the 3rd place.

Among women, the 1st place went to Ulyana Dadashova, the 2nd place to Yuliya Belkova, and the 3rd place winner was Milana Khalilova.

It should be noted that the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who participated in the competition, also reached the finish line.

It should be noted that the "Victory Run" has traditionally been held every year since 2021.

