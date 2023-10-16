Azerbaijan hosts car rally of Land Rover Defender SUVs [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 October 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

A car rally of Land Rover Defender SUVs has been held along the Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Autolux Azerbaijan and Nargis magazine, the car rally started from the Heydar Aliyev Center and followed by a number of programs in Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts, Azernews reports.

In Shamakhi, children of martyrs and veterans of the Patriotic War were given bicycles and various gifts.

An entertainment program was organized in Ismayilli. Each participant was awarded certificates on behalf of the car rally organizers.

---

