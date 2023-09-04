Azerbaijani gymnasts shine at int'l competitions [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the international competitions.

Nikita Simonov has claimed a gold medal at Mersin World Challenge Cup in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Nikita Simonov won first place in ring exercises. Another national gymnast Nazanin Teymurova previously qualified for the finals in free movements.

Meanwhile, Ivan Tikhonov won a bronze medal in pommel horse at the RoamGym Trophy 2023 in Romania.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

