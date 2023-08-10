Qarabag FC to face HJK Helsinki as part of UEFA Europa League qualification round

10 August 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Tofig Bakhramov Stadium will host the first matches within the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The match will be held between Azerbaijani Qarabag FC and HJK Helsinki, Azernews reports.

The main referee of the match will be the Israeli Roi Reinschreiber. The match starts at 20:00 Baku time.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams of each association that enters the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz