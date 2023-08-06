Azerbaijani national basketball team becomes 5th in European Championship [PHOTOS]

6 August 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

On August 6, the last game of the Azerbaijani national team took place in the C division of the European basketball championship among 18-year-old boys in Baku.

Azerbaijan's U-18 national team met the San Marino team at the Sarhadchi Sports Center and became fifth in the C division of the European Championship, winning 69-63.

It should be noted that the final match of the European Championship C division will be held at 20:00 between the teams of Monaco and South Cyprus.



