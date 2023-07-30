National tennis team proceeds to Group 3 at 2023 Davis Cup [PHOTOS]

30 July 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani tennis players have proceeded to Group 3 at 2023 Davis Cup held in Montenegro.

The national tennis players defeated Albanian and Icelandic tennis players advancing to the next round, Azernews reports. The team also left no chances to their Armenian rivals.

Safar Rasulov (6:4 and 6:2) and Kanan Gasimov (6:3 and 6:2) defeated their opponents.

Note that the 2023 Davis Cup is the 111th edition of the Davis Cup, a tournament between national teams in men's tennis. The tennis tournament is part of the 2023 ATP Tour calendar

