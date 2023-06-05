Baku 2023 World Taekwondo Championships [PHOTOS]

5 June 2023 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has extensive experience in organizing major sport championships. All necessary conditions have been created in the country to hold sporting events of local and international significance.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships held in Baku is clear evidence of the country's capacity to organize sport competitions at the highest possible level.

The decision to host the competition in Baku was made last year. As a result of the voting, Azerbaijan and China claimed to host the world championship.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation, the large-scale event was held under the slogan "Fire Your Power", which incredibly accurately conveyed the atmosphere created in Baku Crystal Hall.

The taekwondo fighters brilliantly demonstrated fighting spirit and ability to take a hit. In total, the 26th edition of World Taekwondo Championships welcomed 2,000 guests from over 150 countries.

Speaking following the successful World Championships, World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue stressed that the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships will be remembered as one of the most historic events, Azernews reports citing Worldtaekwondo.

"The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, will be remembered as one of the most historic events, and was an excellent showcase of our Olympic sport on the occasion of our 50th founding anniversary. With so many countries winning medals and a new generation of young athletes coming through we can be very confident about our sport's future. This event was not just about elite sport. It also embodied Taekwondo values of tolerance, inclusiveness, and respect, and contributed to the IOC's call for peace".​

Note that the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team delighted taekwondo fans with breathtaking shows throughout the Taekwondo Championships in Baku. The audience was totally captivated, unable to take their eyes off the stage.

Established in 2009, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team has been playing a key role in the promotion of taekwondo worldwide. WT Demonstration Team successfully performs at special occasions and places like the Vatican City, United Nations headquarters and IOC Museum to deliver a message of peace through Taekwondo as WT's motto of Peace is more precious than Triumph'.

Based on the results of the Taekwondo Championships, South Korea, Croatia, Turkiye, Italy and Côte d'Ivoire made it into the top five in the men's taekwondo team standings. Turkiye, France, Croatia, Hungary and Iran excelled in women's taekwondo team standings.

Awards were also presented in recognition of the standout performances from the Championships.

Park Tae-Joon (South Korea) was named Most Valuable Player Men, Merve Dincel (Turkiye)- Most Valuable Player Women, Hongyoub An (South Korea) became the Best Team Coach Men, while Ali Shahin (Turkiye) received the prize as Best Team Coach Women. Ayman Adarbeh (Jordan) was named Best Referee Men, Byung Hee Kim (Brunei)-Best Referee Women. Azerbaijan received Fighting Spirit Award, while Canada-Active Participation Award.

At the closing ceremony, Baku officially handed the flag over to the hosts of the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships, Wuxi, China.

