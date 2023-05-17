Azerbaijani young gymnasts reach European Championship's final

17 May 2023 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani team of young gymnasts consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Medina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadygova, and Zahra Jafarova reached the finals of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The performance of our team was evaluated with 29,450 points in the five-rope performance and 29 points in the five-ball program. The team successfully finished the qualification stage in both types finishing third, and qualified to the next stage.

Some 315 gymnasts (191 adults, 124 youth) from 38 countries will compete in the continental championship held under the slogan "Shine like a star". Individual gymnasts will perform in individual apparatus (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon), team events, and all-around programs. Teams in group movements will try their strength at five hoops, three ribbons, and two balls among seniors, and five ropes and five balls among juniors.

