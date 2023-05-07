Goygol European Cup tournament continues

7 May 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The matches of the second day of the European Cup tournament among junior judokas, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are being held in Goygol.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that on the second day of the competition, winners among girls wrestling -73 kg, -81 kg, -90 kg and +90 kg in weight classes, and in boys wrestling -57 kg, -63 kg, -70 kg and +70 kg weight classes will be determined.

