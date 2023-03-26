President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching Qarabag vs Galatasaray charity match

26 March 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

A charity match between Aghdam’s Qarabag and Istanbul’s Galatasaray football clubs has got underway at Baku Olympic Stadium.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching the match at the stadium.

The match aims to help eliminate the consequences of the "Disaster of the century" - a strong earthquake that struck brotherly Türkiye. All proceeds from the match will be sent to Türkiye to help those impacted by the earthquake. The sale of more than 62,000 tickets for the match in a short period of time is a clear evidence of the great interest shown in this match, as well as the unwavering solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with brotherly Türkiye in difficult days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz