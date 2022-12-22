National Olympic Committee sums up results of year [PHOTO]

22 December 2022 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has hosted a meeting to sum up the results of the year, Azernews reports.

Committee's Vice-president Chingiz Huseynzade welcomed the meeting participants.

After discussing the agenda, executive board members reviewed the country's sports achievements and discussed major sports events to be held in Azerbaijan next year.

In accordance with the presidential decree, Zemfira Meftaheddinova, Rafiga Shabanova, Khazar Isayev, and Nazir Rahimov were awarded honorary diplomas, while Murad Farzaliyev and Mehman Karimov were presented with Taraggi medals for merits in sports development and NOC`s 30th anniversary.

Nazim Huseynov and Vagif Aliyev were awarded the honorary title of Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports. Among those awarded was Agajan Abiyev, who received the Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 1st degree for many years of fruitful activity in the development of sports.

Notably, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) marks its 30th anniversary this year.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries. The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of medals.

Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).

