Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games
By Trend
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ganizade reached the finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.
Ganizade defeated his Kyrgyz rival Bek Konurbayev (9:0).
Other Azerbaijani wrestlers have also progressed in the tournament. Rafig Huseynov and Eldaniz Mammadov in particular, have reached the semi-finals earlier today.
V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.
The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.
---
