Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games

10 August 2022 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov and Turan Bayramov reached the finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games by defeating his Turkish rival, Trend reports.

Abakarov defeated his Turkish rival (7:6) and Bayramov won his fight against his Algerian opponent (11:0).

Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the following sports competitions today: shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis, and gymnastics.

