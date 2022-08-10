Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games
By Trend
Azerbaijani wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov and Turan Bayramov reached the finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games by defeating his Turkish rival, Trend reports.
Abakarov defeated his Turkish rival (7:6) and Bayramov won his fight against his Algerian opponent (11:0).
Azerbaijani athletes will participate in the following sports competitions today: shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis, and gymnastics.
---
