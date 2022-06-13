Karabakh horses shine at Ethnosport Culture Festival in Turkiye [PHOTO/VIDEO]

13 June 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 5th Ethnosports Culture Festival in Turkiye.

The State Border Service a cavalry group consisting of 60 people and a dance ensemble represented the country at the festival, Azernews reports.

A spectacular performance demonstrated on the festival's opening day by Azerbaijani participants on Karabakh horses was greeted by thunderous applause.

During the festival, a meeting was held between its organizer, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan, and President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev.

The Turkish side was thanked for the invitation to this festival, and presented with the famous Azerbaijani sculptor Hamlet Musayev's Karabakh Family work.

President of the World Ethnosport Confederation noted that Azerbaijan's participation in the festival has become traditional.

He stressed that the Karabakh horses once again made a lasting impression on the audience.

The sides also discussed the holding of the Festival of Ethnosport Culture in Azerbaijan in September.

The 5th Ethnosports Culture Festival opened with a parade, featuring the Ottoman military band Mehter and traditional sports athletes from different countries.

The main goal of the festival is to promote ancient and traditional sports from around the globe.

The 5th Ethnosports Culture Festival gathered representatives from at least 26 countries and numerous visitors.

Besides traditional games and sports, the festival featured 60 different events, from horse riding and archery to spinning tops.

Notably, the 5th Ethnosport was held in Baku last year to popularize and increase awareness of traditional sports and games.

The two-day event brought together 140 representatives from 14 WEC member countries.

The forum was held under the motto "The Reviving Traditional Sports" by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC).

---

