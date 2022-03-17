By Trend

The competitions of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The final competitions with ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon are being held on March 17. The winners and prize-winners among juniors were named during the first half of the day.

The names of the winners among seniors will be announced by the end of the day. The gymnasts are demonstrating artistry and choreography during the competitions.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held from March 16 through March 17.

In total, 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, “Ocaq Sport”, “Republican Complex Sports School” representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s “Zirve” Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are participating in the Championship.

Gymnasts are competing in two age categories - juniors (13-15 year-old) and seniors (16 year-old and older).

The winners are determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz