By Trend

The first day of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Trend reports.

The individual all-around competitions (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) are being held.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held from March 16 through March 17.

In total, 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, “Ocaq Sport”, “Republican Complex Sports School” representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s “Zirve” Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are participating in the Championship.

The winners will be determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

