By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has successfully performed at the 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

The 21-years-old figure skater performed in the free program (second group) in the competition finals.

Litvintsev scored 239.19 points and ranked sixth among 24 athletes.

Earlier, he performed in the short program and scored 84.15 points, ranking eighteenth.

The winner of the tournament is determined by the sum of points in both programs.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opened in China on February 4.

The program of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games includes 15 disciplines: Alpine Skiing; Biathlon; Bobsleigh; Cross-Country Skiing; Curling; Figure Skating; Freestyle Skiing; Ice Hockey; Luge; Nordic Combined; Short Track Speed Skating; Skeleton; Ski Jumping; Snowboarding; Speed Skating.

The competition started on February 3, with non-medal events in curling, women’s ice hockey and moguls.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Beijing Olympics by Vladimir Litvintsev and Ekaterina Ryabova. Both athletes will compete in figure skating.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation passed 42nd in the team parade at the official opening ceremony.

The team's chief de-mission, head of the International Relations Department at the National Olympic Committee Anar Bagirov, coach Alexei Chetverukhin and flag bearer of the Azerbaijani Olympic team Vladimir Litvinsev took part in the opening parade at the famous Bird's Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will last until February 20.

---

