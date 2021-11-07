By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in history, Azerbaijan's representative has been elected to the FIG Technical Committee.

AGF Technical Director Natalya Bulanova has been elected as a member of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The elections to the Technical Committee were within the FIG 83rd Congress held in Turkey on November 5-7.

Natalya Bulanova was a Rhythmic gymnast in 1980-1998. Afterwards, she started her coaching career. She has been National Level judge since 2002, and FIG Brevetted judge from 2003.

Since 2014, Bulanova has served as the gymnasics competitions's director within the Local Organizing Committee.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

