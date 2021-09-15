By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with president of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Khanlar Fatiyev to discuss the federation`s activities.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Swimming Federation Khanlar Fatiev, the director of the Aquatics Palace Elchin Hasanov and the national swimming team.

The sides exchanged views on multiple topics. The Minister was informed about the training of the swimming team, the issues and the upcoming tasks set by the federation.

Under Aliyev's decree, Farid Gayibov was appointed as the country's youth and sports minister on September 7.

The newly-appointed youth and sports minister earlier said that he has major plans to involve young people and kids in sports. He stressed that a new strategy for sports development will be determined in Azerbaijan. Many sports experts will be involved in this work.

Notably, Farid Gayibov was elected at the 27th UEG Congress in 2017, replacing Georges Guelzec as president in 2018. Since 2013, he has been a member of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

Gayibov was a delegate of the UEG and FIG Congresses; member of the delegation for the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016); head of the Azerbaijani official delegations in different gymnastics disciplines during the European and World Championships; president of the Appeal Jury at different European Championships in gymnastics disciplines (as assigned) from 2014 to 2018.

He has been elected as president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) at its 27th election of Congress, held in Croatia.

Since 2018, he has been acting as the UEG president (renamed into European Gymnastics since April 1, 2020) and is automatically a member of the FIG Executive Committee.

Gayibov was awarded the FIG Bronze Distinction as a twice-elected member to the FIG Council (2008 and 2012) at the closing of the 81st FIG Congress held in Tokyo.

He also received the FIG Recognition Medal at the 17th FIG Council, held in Baku in 2017.

On December 18, 2017, he was also presented with the honorary diploma of the Azerbaijani president for his contribution to the progress of sports in Azerbaijan.

