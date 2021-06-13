By Trend

The European Championship Group A match between Wales and Switzerland was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Trend reports.

The judge was French arbiter Clement Turpin.

The match ended with the 1:1 score.

More than 16,000 tickets were sold for the match. This is the first European Championship match in the capital of Azerbaijan this year, three more are to be held.

EURO 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games was held in Baku within EURO 2020.

Turkey and Wales will take to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

