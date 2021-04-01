By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku City Circuit will carry out construction and installation work for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on June 4-6.

Security barriers will be installed at the intersection of Pushkin and Khagani streets and in the direction of Bulbul Avenue in Baku, Trend has reported. The work will be carried out from 22:00 to 06:00 (GMT+4).

The Baku City Circuit is asking drivers not to park their cars at night on Khagani Street.

Notably, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert programmes within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the past years were held with the participation of world-famous celebrities.

The media accreditation for the F1 racing will last until March 20, Trend added.

Media representatives wishing to obtain the accreditation should fill in the corresponding application form on the website of the Baku City Circuit and upload the required documents to the system.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will take place on June 6, 2021.

TV and radio channels won’t be accredited for the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Only Azerbaijan’s Idman TV channel will broadcast the racing as it has a long-term contract with Formula 1.

Meanwhile, the F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

At first, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years. However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.

Moreover, the competitive weekend will last not 4, but 3 days. There are also restrictions on events related to awards.

Unlike the previous years, the first Grand Prix competition will be held on March 28, not in Australia, but in Bahrain.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

