By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani triathletes have been named best at Ironman Triathlon race in Ukraine. The race is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Rostislav Pevtsov and Ksenia Levkovskaya won Triatman Iron tournament, which brought together more than 100 athletes.

During the competition, triathletes swam a distance of 1.9 kilometers, then cycled a distance of 90 kilometers. At the final stage, Pevtsov and Levkovskaya ran 21.1 kilometers.

Notably, Rostislav Pevtsov has previosly won a gold medal in Ukraine Open Triathlon Championship. He secured the victory in "Olympic distance". He also grabbed silver in the sprint involving 50 athletes. He was named the best male triathlete of 2019.

Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC).

Most Ironman events have a limited time of 16 or 17 hours to complete the race, course dependent. The race typically starts at 7:00am; the mandatory swim cut off for the 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim is 9:20am (2 hours 20 minutes), the mandatory bike cut off time is 5:30pm (8 hours 10 minutes), and the mandatory marathon cut off is midnight (6 hours 30 minutes).

