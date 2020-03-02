By Laman İsmayilova

For the third time in a row, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has been recognized as the best in the world.

In 2019, AGF successfully organized a number of sporting events, thus strengthening its position in the list. The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

Last year was marked by the holding of the World Cup in three types of gymnastics, the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, FİG Academy's coaching courses in men's gymnastics, trampolining and aerobics, international competitions and other events, as well as disciplined registration in competitions in seven types of FİG gymnastic disciplines.

In the FIG ranking list, which includes 148 federations, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was ranked among the 10 strongest federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Moreover, AGF topped the rating in 2017 and 2018.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics has been hosting all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014.

