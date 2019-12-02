By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani female gymnasts have enriched the country's medal haul. National team included gymnasts Milana Minakovskaya, Nazanin Teymurova, Maryam Musayeva and Duygu Majidzade.

Having performed in the youth age group, Milana Minakovskaya (48.634 points) won a gold medal in the all-around event.

Nazanin Teymurova, who performed in the same age group, took 11th place.

Maryam Musayeva, who performed among teenagers, grabbed another medal. With 52.267 points, she was placed third in the all-around event. Duygu Majidzade took the 8th place in the same age group.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines. Since 2014, the Arena has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku.

The National Gymnastics Arena is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.

