The finalists of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in ball exercises have been determined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the results, Arina Averina (Russia, 22.750 points), Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 22.100 points), Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria, 21.600 points), Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 21.250 points), Ekaterina Galkina (Belarus, 21.100 points ), Aleksandra Soldatova (Russia, 20.825 points), Alina Harnasko (Belarus, 20.500 points) and Milena Baldassarri (Italy, 19.750 points) qualified for the final.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis did not qualify for the finals in ball exercises. Aghamirova ranked ninth with a score of 19,550 points, and Veronica Hudis ranked 26 with a score of 17,900 points.

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are being held on the second day.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

