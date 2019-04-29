By Trend

Despite the fact that there were no many events in the group of leaders, the competitions were held in a very tense atmosphere, said the winner of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 the pilot of the Mercedes team, Valtteri Bottas during the press conference, Trend reports.

Bottas said that during the competition he tried not to make a mistake: "I could not afford to make a mistake, I kept everything under control."

The pilot of "Mercedes" said that the victory in Baku is very significant for him. “I am very glad that I won the first place. I am very happy that I saw the checkered flag and won first place,” added the Finnish pilot.

Teammate of Bottas, runner-up Lewis Hamilton, congratulated him on his victory.

“Indeed, he rode very well and did not make a mistake. Despite the fact that the competitions were tense, there were no mistakes. This is the best undertaking of the team this season,” said Hamilton.

The winner of the third place - the pilot of the team "Ferrari" Sebastian Vettel also noted that the competition was rather tense. He said that he would be glad to be on an honorary pedestal.

