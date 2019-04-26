By Trend

The F2 free practice sessions have started as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports.

The F2 free practice sessions will last 45 minutes. Ten teams with two drivers each are competing in the race.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship, each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

