By Trend

Baku is hosting the International Gymnastics Federation Congress (FIG) for the first time.

The Congress, which is, according to the FIG Charter, the highest body of this structure, will be attended by about 300 representatives from more than 115 countries.

The 82nd Congress will hear reports of the FIG president and technical coordinator, as well as presidents of the technical committees on various types of gymnastics. Then the heads of the continental unions that are FIG members will deliver reports. The Congress participants will also approve the quarterly financial plan of the structure.

Moreover, admission of new members to FIG, as well as exclusion of some federations from the structure will be discussed and the venue of the next Congress will be determined.

During the meeting, various proposals put forward before the beginning of the Congress by FIG’s governing bodies, including the member federations, will be discussed. The Congress participants will also consider changes made to the rules and the Charter of the international structure, various premium awards.

Before the beginning of the Congress, the meeting of the FIG Presidential Commission took place on November 29, and the meeting of the FIG Executive Committee was held from November 30 to December 1.

The meeting of the FIG Council, which is one of the governing bodies of the FIG, was also organized in Baku in May 2017.

