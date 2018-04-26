Trend:

The current season of Formula 1 has all the components to be called legendary in the future, says Toto Wolff, pilot of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team.

"The 2018 season embodies everything we love in motor sport. Three teams are fiercely battling for the victory, and three exciting races with a bright overtaking are left behind. Now the fastest cars in the history of Formula 1 are driven by some of the best drivers of all time. So far we have witnessed all the components of the season, which can be called legendary in the future - fans will remember this year with a smile. But not only the fans at home in front of their TV sets and at the track are encouraged – we have the same feelings. Our team will have to overcome a serious challenge. Last year, we fought hard against Ferrari, but it cannot be compared with the confrontation this season," Wolff said ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

He said Red Bull and Ferrari teams are doing everything possible to get ahead of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team.

Teams, pilots and equipment operate at the highest level, the pilot said, adding that not everyone likes such a challenge.

"Each employee of the team chose to work in Formula 1 for such moments. We all participate in an amazing battle, the result of which no one can predict," said Wolff.

The driver also commented on the upcoming race in Azerbaijan.

"We are going to Baku, not knowing what to expect. For the first time, the Azerbaijani Grand Prix will be held in April, when conditions will be completely different, because in past years we arrived in this country on the shores of the Caspian Sea in June. The track in Baku is difficult, and here, the pilots must be confident in their cars and find the right rhythm on April 27 morning. The podium of last year's race turned out to be unpredictable and, like on any city track, it will be necessary to be ready for surprises."

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku on April 27-29.

