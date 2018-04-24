By Trend:

The second day of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24.

Individual competitions in the clubs, ribbon, ball and hoop exercises will be held today.

The winners in apparatus finals will be announced today.

Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan in the finals in the clubs and ribbon exercises, Narmina Samadova - in the finals in the exercises with a ball and Darya Farshbafshakhriyari - in the finals in the exercises with a hoop.

---

