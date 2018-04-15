By Trend

Azerbaijan is ahead of the whole Europe in organizing big competitions, coach of the Turkish national team on trampoline gymnastics, Sukru Alp Ari told Trend.

He noted that the Turkish athletes had serious preparations before the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“We are represented by two gymnasts in individual exercises and one pair competes in synchronized trampoline competition, and we want to compete for medals,” added the coach.

According to him, the Turkish delegation is very pleased with the organization of the competitions.

Sukru Alp Ari also thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12 and will end on April 15.

On the last day of the tournament, the names of the medalists will be known in the finals in 4 disciplines (Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline).

---

