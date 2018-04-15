By Trend

There is a bright future ahead of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) under the presidency of Farid Gayibov, President of the Portuguese Gymnastics Federation Joao Paulo, who was watching the XXVI European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, told Trend April 14.

"I've known Farid for several years and I really like him. He is a very focused person and does much for the gymnasts, and not only for Azerbaijani gymnasts. I believe that his four-year presidency will be very successful. He has many new interesting ideas, and he has already begun to put some of them into practice. We must wait for the results, but right now I can say that a bright future is awaiting the UEG under Gayibov’s presidency ", Paulo said.

Touching upon the work of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Paulo said that it can be considered as the most active federation in the world.

"Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation can be considered as the most active federation in the world. The Federation is perfectly organized. It always tries to come up with new concepts for gymnasts. Wonderful specialists and wonderful people work here and always try to make us happy. In a word, I can say only positive words about the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation", he said.

Paulo also highly appreciated the performances of Portuguese gymnasts at the European Championships.

"Our athletes are very happy. They have already won five medals and I hope they will win more. We need to wait for tomorrow and see what happens. Yesterday we won a historic medal for us in senior trampoline team competitions. This happened for the first time and shows that our federation is developing", Paulo added.

