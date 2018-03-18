Trend:

Baku spectators support not only their own gymnats, but also foreign athletes, Slovenian gymnast Rok Klavora, who won the bronze medal in free exercises at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, told Trend.

He also thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the brilliant organization of the competitions.

“Everything always goes well at the competitions in Baku. I have already competed here in 2016, and in the future I would like to return to competitions in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for this incredible experience and for the fact that every year it organizes competitions better and better,” the athlete added.

Along with the excellent organization of the competitions, he noted the convenient accommodation of gymnasts.

“Spectators are very active in Baku, which is important for gymnasts. I really liked how the Baku people support their own and foreign gymnasts,” Klavora added.

Apparatus finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup have kicked off today at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The final day will see the apparatus finals among men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar competitions, and among women – in balance beam and floor exercises.

Yulia Inshina will today represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

In total, 102 gymnasts from 25 countries take part in the competitions, where the apparatus finals will be held today to win the remaining five sets of medals.