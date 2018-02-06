By Trend

Azerbaijani athlete Timur Bayramov expects that the National Gymnastics Arena will be filled with fans during the forthcoming FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in Baku in March.

Bayramov told Trend that he, first of all, expects the upcoming competition to be organized at a high level.

The athlete noted that after winning a bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games, he worked hard in order to advance to the finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

Bayramov believes that during the season he will finalize his programs and compete for various achievements.

He added that the participation in the competition in his home country increases the responsibility.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 163 athletes from 27 countries taking part in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz