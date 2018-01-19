By Trend

Young Azerbaijani gymnasts are well trained and are great future prospects, Andrei Levit, coach of the Olympic champion from Poland Leszek Blanik, said.

Levit made the remarks on the sidelines of the Academy Level 1 2018 (Men's Artistic Gymnastics) courses in Baku Jan. 19. He also spoke about the coaching courses.

"The coaches undergo theoretical and practical training and then pass the exams,” he said. “FIG has specially organized these courses for coaches to understand the new technique.”

“FIG has a structure which is involved in the enlightenment of coaches, referees, managers,” he said. “We are conducting coach courses in Baku within this structure. Azerbaijan has one of the best sports structures in the world,” he said.

The courses will last eight days.

---

