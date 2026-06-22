Samsung signed major contract with OpenAI

22 June 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has announced a large-scale collaboration with Samsung Electronics, through which more than 120,000 employees worldwide will gain access to ChatGPT Enterprise and the Codex development platform, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the agreement, access to ChatGPT and Codex will be provided to all Samsung Electronics employees in South Korea, as well as to employees within the Device Experience (DX) division globally. The rollout will span a wide range of business functions, including software development, marketing, product design, manufacturing, and internal operations, aiming to significantly enhance productivity and problem-solving capabilities through artificial intelligence.

As of the end of 2024, Samsung Electronics employed approximately 262,000 people worldwide, including around 51,000 in the DX division and about 78,000 in the Device Solutions (DS) division. The integration of OpenAI tools is expected to streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and improve the overall efficiency of corporate processes.

Originally introduced as a coding assistant, Codex has evolved into a broader AI-powered platform that supports not only developers but also non-technical teams. It is increasingly used to automate business processes, generate internal tools, and assist in everyday workplace tasks across departments.

According to OpenAI, weekly active usage of Codex has surpassed 5 million users. In South Korea, adoption has grown particularly rapidly, increasing by nearly 800% since February of this year.

Samsung employees will use ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex for a variety of daily tasks, including information retrieval, data analysis, document drafting, brainstorming, and the development of innovative solutions.

Notably, this partnership represents one of the largest enterprise deployments of OpenAI technologies in Asia, highlighting how generative AI is becoming deeply integrated into the operations of global technology leaders.