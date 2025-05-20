Japan's Honda to reduce production of electric vehicles and focus on hybrids

20 May 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

On Tuesday, Honda Motor Co. announced it is cutting back on its planned investments in electric vehicles (EVs) due to slowing global demand. Instead, the company will focus on meeting the increasing consumer interest in hybrid vehicles by rolling out new models, Azernews reports.

