Azernews.Az

Sunday April 20 2025

China cuts oil imports from Russia in Q1, but Moscow remains top supplier

20 April 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
China cuts oil imports from Russia in Q1, but Moscow remains top supplier

In the first quarter of this year, China significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia significantly

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more