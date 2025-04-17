Antalya Diplomacy Forum becomes center of global dialogue

17 April 2025 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized under the auspices of President Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on April 11–13, became the heart of diplomacy. President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Fidan carried out intense diplomatic activity with their many meetings.

Hosting over 6,000 people, including 21 heads of state and government, 64 ministers from 155 countries, the forum saw Erdoğan meet with 14 heads of state and government and 1 autonomous government leader. Organized to “embrace diplomacy in a fragmented world,” the forum saw Erdoğan meet with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Kosovo, Syria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Sudan, as well as the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Palestine, Qatar, Libya, and Hungary, and the president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

President Erdogan opens Antalya Forum with President Aliyev

Erdoğan, who first met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, held his final meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud. Erdoğan’s meetings with Syrian President Ahmed Shara and Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Palestinians Living Abroad, Mohammed Mustafa, were the most notable. All critical issues were discussed in these meetings.

Erdoğan shared Türkiye's messages and expectations on issues such as ending Israel's attacks on Gaza, developments in Syria, the fight against terrorism, and establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Fidan also met with many of his counterparts. Fidan's most important meeting was with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of energy, issues related to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his US counterpart Marco Rubio on the phone yesterday. During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed, as were developments in Syria and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War were also evaluated. Meanwhile, Fidan met with Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain of the Bangladeshi Interim Government in Ankara.

The Presidency's Directorate of Communications has compiled President Tayyip Erdoğan's Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) opening speech into a book. In a statement on his social media account, the Presidency's Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, drew attention to the fact that more than 6,000 people attended the ADF this year, including 21 heads of state and government from 155 countries, 64 ministers, and nearly 1,000 members of the press from 46 countries. Emphasizing that President Erdoğan’s messages to the entire world within the scope of the ADF and his calls to the international community to take action against the oppressions taking place all around the world, especially in Gaza, are extremely important, Altun noted the following: “We have compiled the messages our President gave to the entire world within the scope of the Forum and his calls to the international community to take action against the oppressions taking place all around the world, especially in Gaza, into a book. This work also clearly reveals the path that must be followed to establish peace, justice, and tranquility in the world. I hope that this work, which records the address reflecting the global vision of our President, will be beneficial so that it can guide future generations.”

AK Party Istanbul MP Serkan Bayram has submitted a bill to declare March 21st as the “Novruz Day Holiday.” Bayram stated that President Tayyip Erdoğan touched on this issue during this year’s Novruz celebrations during a press conference he held in Parliament. Bayram said, “It is everyone’s wish that this day be declared an official holiday, a religious holiday, both in terms of our people’s expectations and for a climate of peace to prevail in our country and the world. I expect support from all our parties, and I expect support from all our MPs.” Stating that he submitted the Bill of Law on Amendments to the Law on National Holidays and General Holidays to the Presidency of Parliament, Bayram stated that the phrase “March 21st Novruz Day Holiday” will be added to the law.