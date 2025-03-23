Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu arrested on terrorism-related charges

23 March 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Istanbul Criminal Court has ordered the arrest of the city’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, following allegations of aiding a terrorist organization.

According to Azernews, the court approved the prosecutor’s request for İmamoğlu’s detention. The Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office had previously issued a detention order against seven suspects, including İmamoğlu, Deputy Secretary General of the Istanbul Municipality Mahir Polat, and Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan. The charges relate to alleged support for the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

The prosecution states that a so-called "city consensus" initiative was formed ahead of the March 31 municipal elections to strengthen the PKK/KCK’s influence in major cities, particularly Istanbul. According to the investigation, PKK/KCK leaders Cemil Bayık and Mustafa Karasu allegedly issued directives through media affiliated with the organization, guiding their supporters in electoral strategies.

The prosecution claims that İmamoğlu allied with the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), which is described as an umbrella organization for the terrorist group, as part of this "city consensus." Law enforcement has since conducted simultaneous operations against HDK members across multiple cities, including Istanbul, leading to ongoing detentions.

The investigation further revealed that certain individuals elected to municipal councils under the Republican People's Party (CHP) and several appointed mayors have alleged connections to the terrorist group. Among those implicated are Mehmet Ali Çalışkan, head of the Reforms Institute, and individuals identified as having facilitated recruitment for the organization in previous years.

The legal proceedings continue as authorities further investigate the alleged connections between the suspects and the PKK/KCK.