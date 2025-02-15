Rubio and Fidan discuss South Caucasus, regional security at Munich conference

15 February 2025 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus, along with other key regional issues, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Azernews reports that the American diplomat wrote about the meeting on his “X” page, highlighting the agenda of their discussions.

“We discussed numerous issues of mutual interest, including resolving security problems through the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and ways to strengthen US-Turkish relations,” Rubio stated.

In addition to the South Caucasus, the officials exchanged views on the situation in Syria and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier, Anadolu Agency also reported on the meeting between the heads of the Turkish and U.S. foreign policy departments.