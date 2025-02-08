Japan, U.S. leaders warn China over Taiwan

8 February 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump warned China over its behavior related to Taiwan in a joint statement released after their meeting Friday, Azernews reports, citing Nippon news agency.

The two leaders also confirmed their policy of enhancing their countries' alliance apparently with China's hegemonic ambitions in mind. Trump praised Japan's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.

In the statement, the two leaders confirmed that Article 5 of their countries' security treaty, which obliges the United States to defend Japan, to the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, which are claimed by Beijing.

To enhance the alliance's deterrence and response capabilities, the two countries will upgrade the command and control frameworks of the Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, expand their presence in the Nansei southwestern Japan island chain including the Senkaku Islands and strengthen extended deterrence including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, according to the statement.

The statement also said the United States "welcomed" Japan's commitment to double its defense spending to 2 pct of its gross domestic product by fiscal 2027 and continue strengthening its defense capabilities after that.