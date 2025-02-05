Japan plans to negotiate with Trump to increase LNG imports from United States

5 February 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to discuss increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from the United States during his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump, scheduled for Friday in Washington, Azernews reports.

Ishiba's proposal to expand LNG purchases is aimed at bolstering Japan's energy security, which has been strained by resource shortages. Following the surge in energy prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, Tokyo is actively seeking alternative suppliers, as it currently relies heavily on Australia for its energy needs. American LNG is approximately 10% cheaper than Australian LNG, but its delivery takes over a month, which could potentially impact Japan's energy supply timelines.

The final decision on this matter will depend on negotiations between private companies, which will determine pricing and the terms of delivery. While government discussions will set the stage, it is the energy firms themselves that will iron out the specifics of the deal.

Japan's energy situation is increasingly important as it seeks to diversify its sources in response to global volatility and to reduce reliance on traditional suppliers. The proposed expansion of LNG imports from the United States not only reflects Japan's energy strategy but also underscores the growing importance of the US in the global energy market, especially as natural gas has become a key commodity in the wake of geopolitical tensions. This move could have wider implications for the energy market, especially in light of efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable sources of energy.