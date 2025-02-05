U.S. Postal Service stops accepting parcels from China

5 February 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended receiving mail from mainland China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Azernews reports.

Although the USPS did not disclose the reasons for this decision, they emphasized that it will not affect the overall flow of mail.

This move follows a decision by former US President Donald Trump to lift the "minimum exemption," which previously allowed parcels worth up to $800 to be exempt from customs duties for individuals shipping items from abroad. Experts believe this change could negatively impact Chinese e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu, as well as other businesses relying on cross-border sales.

The decision is also taking place amid ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, which have escalated in recent years with both countries imposing tariffs on each other's goods. The suspension of mail services may further complicate the already strained economic relationship between the two powers.

In addition to the impact on e-commerce, this move could potentially be a part of a broader strategy to address concerns over intellectual property, counterfeiting, or other trade imbalances, which have been key issues in the ongoing trade war. If the suspension remains in place, it may result in delays in deliveries for businesses and consumers, both in the US and overseas. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are likely as the trade dispute continues to evolve.