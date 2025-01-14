Cristiano Ronaldo extends his contract with Al-Nasr until 2026

14 January 2025 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, will extend his contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, Azernews reports.

According to the source, the new agreement will be valid until June 2026. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr expires in June 2025.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nassr since 2023. During this season, the Portuguese forward has played 20 matches for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 3 assists.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Champions League, a European champion, a Nations League winner, and the top scorer in the history of national teams, European championships, Champions League, and World Club Championships. He was the first player to reach 900 goals in official matches. Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers in history.

In addition to his remarkable achievements on the field, Ronaldo’s influence off the pitch continues to grow. With his massive global following, he remains one of the most marketable athletes in the world. His commitment to the sport and his ability to perform at the highest level even at an advanced age is inspiring to fans and young athletes worldwide.