Emirati billionaire to invest $20bn in US data centers, Trump says

9 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani promised a $20 billion investment in the booming US data center industry in the coming years, he and US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday at Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, Azernews reports, citing Arab News.

