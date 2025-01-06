United States needs $100 billion to resolve border issue

6 January 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Addressing the issue of illegal migration and U.S. border protection requires an allocation of approximately $100 billion, Azernews reports.

It was pointed out that to improve the situation with illegal migration, it is necessary to more than triple the number of temporary migrant shelters, double the number of border guards, and "complete the construction of the wall while implementing technological solutions at the border to secure it."

"All this will cost around $100 billion, and I am prepared to vote for allocating this sum through cuts in other areas of government spending," he stated.

In his view, delaying the resolution of the migration crisis means that the United States would be "playing Russian roulette with national security."

The migration crisis has become one of the central issues of the election race in the United States, with Republicans pointing fingers at the Joe Biden administration and the Democrats for the sharp escalation. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly stated in public speeches that, following his inauguration, he intends to carry out the largest operation in U.S. history to deport illegal migrants.

This bold approach reflects the growing frustration over immigration policy in the U.S., with many calling for stronger border security measures and more stringent immigration enforcement. Meanwhile, opponents argue that such policies could lead to human rights violations and exacerbate the nation's existing social and economic challenges. As the debate continues, the outcome of this issue could significantly shape the political landscape in the years to come.