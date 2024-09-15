BRICS Media Summit wraps in Moscow

15 September 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th BRICS Media Summit wrapped in Moscow on Sunday, Azernews reports.

The summit featured panel discussions on "The role of the BRICS media community in strengthening stability and cooperation in the multipolar world".

The roundtable discussions, attended by Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, was moderated by Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of TASS.

As part of the event, the winners of the international competition dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Russian News Agency TASS, involving students of humanities faculties of CIS countries and public higher education institutions, were awarded. Among the winners was also Nargila Maharramova, a student of Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

Andrey Kondrashov, TASS Director General, and Academician Yefim Pivovar, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Forum of Rectors of Humanities Universities and Deans of Humanities Faculties of the CIS presented diplomas to the winners.

Students from 50 CIS universities, submitting their essays on the topic "TASS in CIS information processes," participated in the competition.

The BRICS Media Summit concluded with the adoption of the Final Declaration.

