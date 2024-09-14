European Commission proposes extending freeze on bank of Russia assets
The European Commission is seeking to extend the freezing period of the Bank of Russia's (Central Bank) assets for up to five years, according to a report by Reuters, as cited by Azernews.
This proposal is aimed at supporting a $50 billion loan that the G7 nations plan to provide to Ukraine.
The asset freeze extension would play a crucial role in securing financial assistance for Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
